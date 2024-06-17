Nigeria Hosts Over 138,000 Refugees Across 33 States and FCT: FG Reaffirms Commitment to Support

Abuja: The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to protect and assist the 138,154 refugees residing in Nigeria, enabling them to rebuild their lives. This announcement was made by Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), during the 2025 World Refugee Day commemoration in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, World Refugee Day is celebrated annually on June 20 to raise awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide. This year’s theme is ‘Solidarity with Refugees: A Call to Action for Inclusion.’ Ahmed highlighted that the refugees and asylum seekers are spread across 33 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), originating from 48 countries, with the majority being from Cameroon, Niger, Syria, Central African Republic, and Sudan.

Ahmed reported that out of the total number, 32,746 individuals are awaiting registration. He also noted the presence of 16,215 returnees and 1,396 spontaneous returnees. The internally displaced persons (IDPs) in camps number 3,576,100, with the total, including those living within host communities, reaching approximately 6.2 million.

As the nation observes World Refugee Day, Ahmed emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions refugees have made to Nigerian communities. He urged for a strengthened commitment to include refugees in national systems, advocating for their social protection and integration into local development frameworks.

Further, Ahmed praised the efforts of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, highlighting their achievements in providing protection, assistance, and voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees from neighboring countries like Cameroon and Chad. He stressed the commission’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and dignity of refugees.

Meanwhile, Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, represented by Bernadette Muteshi, called for collective global efforts to protect displaced persons. Grandi emphasized the importance of supporting host countries and sharing the responsibility of refugee protection, asserting that collaborative efforts can lead to greater stability and justice.

In his remarks, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, described World Refugee Day as a call to action, underscoring that refugees are not mere statistics but individuals whose lives have been disrupted. Represented by Hajia Jummai Katagun, Yilwatda reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Global Compact on Refugees, ensuring protection, opportunity, and belonging for refugees.

The minister emphasized the need for a courageous response to the growing complexities of crises, asserting that the ministry’s vision is to build a nation where no displaced person is left behind, and where every refugee can rise, rebuild, and thrive.