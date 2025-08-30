Nigeria International Lighting Expo 2025 to Spotlight Low-Carbon Technology in Lagos



Lagos: The Nigeria International Lighting Expo (NILE) 2025 is set to illuminate Lagos with its focus on low-carbon technology from September 17 to September 19. The event will be held at the Landmark Centre, showcasing advanced lighting solutions aligned with Nigeria’s energy transition goals.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the expo is organized by Zhongsheng International Business (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd. During a news conference, Ms. Lisa Lin, General Manager of Zhongshan Company Ltd., highlighted that the theme, ‘Zero-Carbon Lighting: Supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals,’ is in line with the country’s energy transformation agenda. The exhibition aims to provide a platform to display low-carbon and smart lighting technologies, enhancing both Nigeria’s lighting industry and its global standing.





The event is expected to attract nearly 100 top exhibitors, featuring renowned names such as C-TORCH, AKT, VELLMAX, OKELI, BLUE CARBON, SHINNINGSTAR, and VANGE SOLAR. Lin revealed that the expo will span 3,000 square meters and host over 5,000 professional visitors and buyers from Nigeria and neighboring countries. It will showcase a variety of lighting solutions, including commercial, decorative, and outdoor landscape lighting, as well as products for industrial, stage entertainment, transport, medical applications, and vehicle lighting. The expo will also highlight solar-powered lighting, LED innovations, intelligent display systems, advanced manufacturing materials, and precision testing equipment.





Ms. Lin emphasized that the expo would foster regional industrial collaboration and position Nigeria as a gateway to the African market. Mr. Emmanuel Akintubosun, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Energy, reiterated the government’s commitment to energy transition, demonstrated through initiatives like solar street lights, energy-efficient public lighting, and smart technology integration. He encouraged collaboration with international manufacturers and technology providers to drive innovation and create opportunities in Nigeria’s energy sector.





Mr. Xu Fan, Director of Commercial and Trade Affairs at the Chinese Consulate in Lagos, expressed that the expo would enhance Nigeria-China trade relations. He noted the growing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly lighting products in Nigeria, driven by consumers’ increasing embrace of smart and sustainable solutions. Xu conveyed China’s readiness to strengthen partnerships with Nigeria through zero-tariff treatment and deepen bilateral ties under the China-Nigeria strategic partnership framework. He stated, “China is willing to sign an economic partnership agreement with Nigeria, implementing zero-tariff treatment for all tariff lines. Through concrete actions, we aim to deepen the China-Nigeria strategic partnership and build a high-level community with a shared future.”

