Nigeria Leads Push for Sustainable Financing and Oxygen Security in Africa



Abuja: Nigeria is taking centre stage in Africa’s effort to build stronger, more resilient health systems. This is by championing sustainable financing and medical oxygen security at the upcoming Africa Primary Health Care Forum (APHCF) scheduled for July 15 in Abuja. Dr. Francis Ohanyido, Director-General of the West African Institute of Public Health, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the forum will be opened by Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. Pate will bring together key stakeholders across Africa to chart a path toward universal health coverage (UHC) anchored on robust primary health care (PHC) systems. A major highlight of the event will be the Africa regional launch of the Lancet Global Health Commission Report on Medical Oxygen Security. The report underscores the critical role oxygen plays in saving lives, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where shortages contribute to preventable deaths.





Findings by NAN reveal the Lancet report estimates that $6.8 billion is needed annually to meet the global demand for medical oxygen. Experts say the target is achievable with greater political commitment and domestic financing. Nigeria has taken proactive steps by launching its National Oxygen Strategy as far back as 2016, demonstrating early leadership in tackling this issue. Strong primary health care is the bedrock of universal health coverage. Investing in it means healthier communities, better outcomes, and resilience against future health shocks, the minister said in a recent statement.





He said that at the heart of the APHCF was also a strong focus on alignment of donor funding with national priorities. There was also the need for sound public financial management (PFM) to ensure that health resources were effectively utilised. These principles are central to the Lusaka Agenda, a global push for countries to reduce aid dependency and gain ownership of their health systems. The key advantage of the Lusaka Agenda is its potential to transform global health initiatives by promoting stronger, more sustainable, and equitable health systems. This can be done through a shift towards domestic financing and improved coordination.





Ohanyido said that a flagship plenary session on partnerships would further examine how alignment and transparent financial flows can unlock progress in PHC delivery. The plenary will be led by the World Bank and Global Financing Facility, Nigeria, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, UNICEF, and the Government of Nigeria. Nigeria’s adoption of the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) in health, where all stakeholders contribute to a unified national health plan, was being held up as a model for effective collaboration.





The forum’s focus on oxygen access, sustainable financing, and alignment could mark a major turning point for Africa’s health systems. As countries across the continent grapple with limited resources and high disease burdens, stakeholders say the APHCF is not just a conference, but a call to action. Universal health coverage and health security require more than declarations; they demand sustainable, scalable investments in primary health care. The time to act is now.

