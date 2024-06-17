Nigeria Shines at ITTF Para Future Tournament



Amman: Tokyo 2020 paralympic bronze medallist Olufemi Alabi secured Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ITTF World Para Future in Amman, Jordan, on Sunday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Paris 2024 bronze medallist Isau Ogunkunle is leading Nigeria’s medal push at the three-day tournament in Jordan. The Nigerian contingent, comprising five men and three women, travelled over the weekend to gain ranking points for the upcoming African Championships. This marks their first major international outing since the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and is sponsored by the National Sports Commission (NSC).





Ogunkunle, Africa’s only table tennis medallist at Paris 2024, defeated Ahmad Sabra and Tankiso Hata 3-0 to reach the Men’s Class 4-5 semifinals. Bolawa Akingbemisilu impressed in Group 3, beating Abhishek Singh, Ahmad Alotaibi, and Issa Hamad 3-0 to reach the knockout stage. Abiola Adesope and Tajudeen Agunbiade also advanced, remaining unbeaten in the Men’s Class 9 group matches.





Olufemi Alabi claimed gold in Men’s Class 10, defeating opponents from Iraq, India, and Indonesia to top his group of four. In Women’s Class 4-5, Kate Oputa progressed despite finishing second in Group 2 after a win over India’s Ushabahen Rathod. Oputa lost her first match 2-3 to Jordan’s Khetam Abuawad but bounced back to win her second match 3-1. Faith Obazuaye and Kehinde Lawal topped their groups in Women’s Class 9-10 and advanced to the knockout round.





Coaches Nosiru Sule and Gbenga Olanipekun are guiding the Nigerian squad in Amman. The knockout matches take place on Monday, April 14, with the tournament concluding on Tuesday, April 15.

