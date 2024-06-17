Nigeria to Launch E-Visa and Digital Landing Cards to Enhance Security



Abuja: Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has announced that the Federal Government of Nigeria will launch an e-visa system and digital landing/exit cards in an effort to bolster national security. He made this disclosure in Abuja during a meeting with a delegation led by the Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Keyamo explained that the new e-visa system would allow applicants to submit their visa requests online, along with the ability to upload the necessary documents electronically. The initiative also includes the digitization of manual landing and exit cards, which will require visitors to pre-fill their information before traveling to Nigeria.





Keyamo highlighted the significance of inter-ministerial collaboration in this initiative, stating, “What we are doing here today reflects this government’s commitment to cooperation between ministries with overlapping mandates. Today is another example of inter-ministerial collaboration. This specifically concerns the introduction of the e-visa system.” He further mentioned that additional details would be provided by Tunji-Ojo and assured that relevant agencies such as Immigration, NCAA, and FAAN would fully support this initiative.





The Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated that the automation system will commence on May 1. He noted that the e-visa application will be free and is designed to simplify entry into Nigeria while enhancing national security. Tunji-Ojo explained that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will oversee the management of landing and exit cards, which travellers must complete online before boarding.





Tunji-Ojo also revealed that a central visa approval center is already operational at the Immigration headquarters, equipped with trained officers and integrated global criminal record checks. He stated, “Better background checks will be conducted for travellers entering Nigeria. We aim to eliminate bottlenecks and ensure a transparent visa process. Our goal is to open Nigeria’s borders without compromising security. Both Interior and Aviation ministries have critical roles in this.”

