Nigerian Army Commences Workshop on Doctrine Development to Enhance Operational Skills



Minna: The Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) has launched a five-day training workshop aimed at developing doctrine to enhance the operational skills of its personnel. The workshop, held in Minna, seeks to improve understanding and application of military doctrines in a joint operational environment.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event was inaugurated by the Commander of TRADOC, Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe. In his keynote address titled ‘Enhancing Doctrine Development for Effective Training and Operations in a Joint Environment,’ Aligbe emphasized the importance of doctrine as a guiding framework for military operations. He urged personnel to grasp key concepts of doctrine, which he described as authoritative guidance based on experience, law, strategic needs, and validated concepts.

Maj.-Gen. Aligbe highlighted the mission of the Nigerian Army, which is to secure land victories in defense of the nation’s territorial integrity and support civil authorities when necessary. He noted t

hat the Chief of Army Staff’s philosophy is focused on transforming the Nigerian Army into a motivated and combat-ready force. Aligbe also pointed out that the current doctrine, unveiled in September 2022, comprises 12 chapters covering various operational aspects.

Maj.-Gen. Jamiu Jimoh, Chief of Doctrine and Combat Development, addressed the importance of doctrine in military operations during his welcome speech. Jimoh, represented by Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Babayo, Director of Lessons and Learning, stressed that doctrine provides a unified framework for military activities, ensuring seamless cooperation among different units in a joint environment.

Jimoh further noted that the workshop aligns with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy, which prioritizes doctrine and combat development. He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained from the workshop to enhance their operational effectiveness.