Nigerian Army Trains Personnel on Doctrine Development to Enhance Operational Skills



Minna: The Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) has launched a 5-day training workshop aimed at improving the operational skills of its personnel through doctrine development. The event, which commenced on Tuesday, underscores the army’s commitment to refining its strategies and operations.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the keynote address was delivered by the Commander of TRADOC, Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, who emphasized the importance of understanding military doctrine and its fundamental concepts. He highlighted that doctrine serves as an authoritative guide on how military forces should operate in different scenarios, built on experience, law, strategic needs, and validated concepts. Aligbe clarified that while doctrine is not a set of fixed rules, it acts as a guide to action, aligning with the Nigerian Army’s mission to defend the country’s territorial integrity and support civil authorities.





Maj.-Gen. Aligbe further stated that the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff focuses on transforming the Nigerian Army into a well-motivated and combat-ready force. He mentioned that the current doctrine, unveiled in September 2022, consists of 12 chapters covering various operational aspects, including manoeuvring approaches, mission command, and operational strategies.





In his welcome address, Maj.-Gen. Jamiu Jimoh, Chief of Doctrine and Combat Development, reiterated the significance of doctrine in military operations. Represented by Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Babayo, Director of Lessons and Learning, Jimoh pointed out that doctrine provides a unified framework that ensures different military units can work together efficiently in a joint environment. He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained from the workshop to enhance their operational effectiveness and align with the COAS’s command philosophy, which prioritizes doctrine and combat development.

