Nigerian Community in South Africa Rallies Behind Victorious Flamingos



Pretoria: In a spectacular display of national pride, Nigerians living in South Africa cheered Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, Flamingos, to a 3-1 victory over their South African counterparts on Saturday in Pretoria. Smart Nwobi, President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), led a vibrant delegation of Nigerians to support the Flamingos during their crucial FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier match.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nwobi stated that NUSA mobilised massive Nigerian support to the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria for the Flamingos. ‘The atmosphere at the stadium was a testament to the power of community support as Nigerians in South Africa came out adorned in green and white to cheer on their young compatriots.’ NUSA’s initiative to organise this show of support highlights the organisation’s commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and national pride among Nigerians living in South Africa.





Despite the Flamingos team being less than three weeks old in camp, they have performed well. Nwobi expressed gratitude to Nigerians in South Africa for their support, which was instrumental in ensuring the team’s victory. ‘Our girls, the Flamingos, were amazing despite the overwhelming crowd from South Africans at the stadium. They stood their ground,’ Nwobi said. He mentioned that the players, technical crew, and officials of the team were delighted with the support received.





Ruth David, Director of Competitions Department at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Timothy Magaji, Executive Board Member of the NFF, praised NUSA’s efforts in mobilising support for the team. NAN reports that both teams will clash again in the return leg at the Remo Stars’ Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on March 15. The winner will advance to the final round of the series, where all four winners will qualify to join hosts Morocco as Africa’s flag-bearers at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup slated for Oct. 17 to Nov. 5.

