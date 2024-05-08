Nigerian German Expo ‘ll showcase investment opportunities – Committee



The Nigerian German Investment and Cultural Expo (NGICE) will showcase investment opportunities and rich cultural heritage to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and business partnership from Germany and the rest of the world.

The Chairman, 2024 NGICE Organising Committee, Dr Mike Okiro, also a former Inspector-General of Police, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okiro noted that the upcoming six-day expo was scheduled to hold from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, in Berlin, Germany.

‘Preparations are in top gear to bring the world to Berlin-Germany for Nigeria as ‘Investors Paradise’ as the Nigerian German Investment and Cultural Expo (NGICE) is scheduled to hold from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

‘The theme of the 2024 NGICE is

‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Investment Potentials for Industrial Revolution’ while sub-theme is ‘Cultural Exports: Key Opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment’.

‘The expo is designed to showcase the abundant investment opportunities and rich cultural heritage c

um potentials in Nigeria to attract foreign direct investment and business partnership from Germany and the rest of the world.

‘In fact, NGIGE aims to bring the world to Berlin for Nigeria as ‘Investors Paradise.’

The committee chairman said that the expo would feature presentations, showcasing of investment opportunities, panel discussions, exhibition, investors roundtable, public private partnership roundtable and bankers/financers roundtable.

According to him, it will also feature networking and match-making, cultural display and exchange, Gala Nite-Global Peace Concert and Awards as well as visits to strategic companies and organisations.

‘There will be special daily sessions for state governments from Nigeria to make presentations and showcase their investment opportunities.

‘Apart from thematic sessions, the expo will have sessions on Policy Imperatives, Legislating for Improved Foreign Direct Investment, Public Private Partnership (PPP), Security Management for FDI, German-Nigerian Economic Cooper

ation and Development.’

Also, Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in a remark, expressed optimism that the expo would strengthen the existing Bilateral and Economic Relations between Nigeria and Germany.

Akume added that the expo would complement the present administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ geared towards diversifying and rebuilding the nation’s economy.

‘The expo will further launder Nigeria’s image and attract foreign direct investment in the areas of power, renewable energy, mining and solid minerals development, marine and blue economy, ICT, automotive and creative Industry,’ SGF said.

NGICE is organised by Salute Nigeria Initiative, a Nigerian NGO that promotes peaceful co-existence and the socio-economic upliftment of Nigeria in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Others include Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy with the support of the M

inistry of Foreign Affairs and German partners.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria