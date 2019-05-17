Nigerian journalist Oluseyi Awojulugbe Wins APO Group Invitation to Attend the African Development Bank’s 2019 Annual Meetings

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, today announced that Mrs Oluseyi Awojulugbe (@mz_Awojulugbe) from Nigeria has won APO Group's invitation to attend the African Development Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings (www.AfDB.org) which will take place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from 11th to 14th June, 2019.

APO Group will offer one round trip ticket and accommodation in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea) for Oluseyi Awojulugbe to attend the African Development Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings.

The Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank is an annual rendezvous for leaders from across Africa and around the world to discuss the state of the African economy against the background of leading issues and developments in the global system.

Awojulugbe Oluseyi Serah (25) is a senior business reporter with Nigeria#39;s independent online newspaper TheCable Newspaper.

In 2018, she was named a finalist at the Africa Check Fact Checking Awards. In the same year, she also emerged a finalist in the tax category of the PwC Media Excellence Awards.

She has participated in various trainings and has reported from local and international conferences, the most prominent being the annual and spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington and Indonesia.

Awojulugbe attended Dee Unique College, Lagos, and graduated from the University of Ibadan.

As an undergraduate of Nigeria#39;s premier university, she served on the management board of various student organizations including the Union of Campus Journalists, UI chapter, and the Unibadan Central Literary and Debating Society.

APO Group congratulates Oluseyi and is thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to an exceptional reporter. Each year, APO Group offers invitations to major events as part of our commitment to stimulate the growth of the journalism industry in Africa. It is important for us to support the development of journalists across Africa by creating opportunities on the ground when and where possible,rdquo; says Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group.

APO Group is the leading media relations consultancy in Africa and the Middle East, offering organizations a range of advisory services alongside its press release distribution and media monitoring solutions. Each year APO Group offers journalists the opportunity to attend major events as a part of its commitment to supporting journalism in Africa.

Last week, Cameroonian journalist Monica Nkodo (http://bit.ly/2WMyGYg) won APO Group invitation to attend the 2019 EurAfrican Forum, one the most prestigious EU-Africa events.

The three previous recipients of the AfricaCom invitation were science journalist Aimable Twahirwa from Rwanda (www.bit.ly/2y42xAe), journalist John Churu from Botswana (www.bit.ly/2NVy4PP) and journalist Lilian Murugi Mutegi from Kenya (www.bit.ly/2y7EuAi). In September 2016, reporter Aggrey Mutambo from Kenya (www.bit.ly/2RdhgSe) has won APO Group's invitation to attend the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), the leading hotel investment conference in Africa. In October 2018, Online News Editor Frank Eleanya from Nigeria (https://bit.ly/2YBnTBI) has won APO's invitation to attend the Web Summit, the Largest Tech Conference in the World.

APO Group also sponsors the APO Energy Media Award (www.bit.ly/2NSbJ5D) and the APO Media Award (www.bit.ly/2DNPDfU) where a journalist wins $500 a month for one year, one laptop and one intercontinental flight ticket to a destination of his or her choice as well as one year of access to over 600 airport VIP lounges.

Source: APO Group