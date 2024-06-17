Nigerian Missions in the U.S. Continue Issuance of Five-Year Visas to Americans



Washington d.c.: Nigerian missions across the United States have maintained the issuance of five-year multiple entry visas to American citizens, countering claims of a change in policy by the U.S., as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, checks at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington D.C. and consulates in New York and Atlanta revealed no interruption in issuing five-year multiple entry visas to Americans.





Interactions with American business executives and tourists at the Nigerian visa centers confirmed that they received five-year multiple entry visas. Further discussions with visa applicants indicated that Nigerian missions in the U.S. do not issue three-month single entry visas to Americans. The three-month visa functions as a ‘visa on arrival’ for travelers requiring urgent entry without prior visas.





NAN’s findings, which contradict recent U.S. announcements about visa policy changes with Nigeria, have caused speculation about diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Senior Nigerian diplomats in the U.S. reiterated Nigeria’s adherence to its historic visa protocols and strong bilateral relations with the U.S.





Amb. Samson Itegboje, Nigeria’s Acting Ambassador to the U.S., refuted claims of a shift to single-entry three-month visas for Americans. He emphasized that the embassy continues to issue two, three, and five-year multiple entry visas as of July 11. Itegboje highlighted a new Nigeria-U.S. Bilateral Consular Policy Agreement, effective from March 1, 2023, which includes five-year tourist visa reciprocity for Americans and a three-year visa for diplomats and officials.





Amb. Abubakar Jidda, Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, dismissed rumors of a policy reversal, affirming the continuation of the five-year multiple entry visa issuance. Jidda noted the confusion stemming from a U.S. Embassy statement on reciprocity but clarified that no Nigerian directive had altered the visa arrangement.





In Atlanta, Amb. Auwalu Namadina echoed this stance, confirming the ongoing issuance of five-year multiple entry visas to Americans. He criticized misinformation about the visa policy, underscoring that the Nigerian government has not instructed any changes.





Consular officers in all three missions confirmed that the minimum visa category for Americans is a two-year multiple entry visa, with high approval rates for tourists and business executives. The Nigerian missions aim to foster economic ties and support legitimate travel, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to enhance Nigeria’s global image and trade relationships.

