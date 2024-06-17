Nigerian Navy Seizes Vessels with Illicit Arms and Crude Oil in Niger Delta



Abuja: The Nigerian Navy has successfully apprehended several vessels carrying illicit arms and stolen crude oil, while also dismantling numerous illegal refining sites under its Operation Delta Sanity II throughout March. The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, disclosed these operations on Saturday in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adams-Aliu detailed the discovery and destruction of an illegal refinery site on March 7 at Oteghele Community in Warri, Delta, which contained approximately 5,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The site was equipped with one oven, nine dugout pits, 15 polythene sacks of illegally refined AGO, 13 sacks of stolen crude oil, and a pumping machine. Additionally, a large wooden boat carrying 40,000 litres of crude oil was seized around the Okrika and Ogajama general area in Rivers on March 8.





On March 9, a seagoing vessel, MFT Olokun VIII, with IMO Registration No: 8778275, was intercepted near Saint Nicholas River in Bayelsa. The vessel was found with illegal arms, including one G3 rifle, one pump-action gun, 20 rounds of 762/51mm ammunition, and seven live cartridges. Two suspects associated with the illegal firearms were arrested and are set to face prosecution.





The naval forces continued their operations on March 10, uncovering and disabling three illegal refinery sites at Obodo Omadino in Warri, Delta. These sites contained three ovens, seven dugout pits, and eight sacks with 3,700 litres of crude oil, along with 23 polythene sacks with 1,900 litres of illegally refined AGO.





Further discoveries on March 13 included a vandalised wellhead, eight illegal refinery sites, 55 ovens, 12 reservoirs, and 30 dugout pits with approximately 55,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 4,000 litres of illegally refined AGO around Ohaji/Egbema West in Rivers.





On subsequent days, the Navy seized additional vessels and equipment, including wooden boats and fibre boats laden with stolen crude oil and illegally refined products across various locations in the Niger Delta region. These efforts culminated on March 27 with the deactivation of a suspected cultist/kidnappers’ camp and the seizure of illegal refining sites and stolen oil products.





Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff, emphasized the Navy’s commitment to intensifying operations to support Nigeria’s economic activities, especially in enhancing crude oil production as mandated by President Bola Tinubu.

