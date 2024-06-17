Nigeria’s Civil War: Gowon Reflects on His Most Challenging Era



Abuja: Former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has described the Nigerian Civil War period as the most difficult period of his life.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Gowon shared his reflections on the civil war during an event in Abuja, where he was honoured with a Life Time Integrity and Achievement Award at the 5th Convention of the Christian Men’s Fellowship, Abuja Anglican Diocese.





The event, themed ‘Men of Honour: Living with Integrity in a Culture of Deceit,’ provided Gowon an opportunity to express that his actions during the civil war were motivated by the necessity to maintain national unity, rather than any animosity. He emphasized the importance of truth, forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity across different faiths and ethnicities, stating, “It was never a hatred against any people, I can assure you.”





Gowon also reflected on his life decisions post-civil war, highlighting that his actions have been guided by prayers and a commitment to integrity and compassion. He reiterated the importance of seeking divine guidance in all endeavors, saying, “As far as this heart is concerned, everything that I do, it is through prayers.”





The former Head of State also commended Nigeria’s progress since the civil war and urged citizens to support the government’s efforts to foster peace, love, and mutual respect. The event also saw remarks from former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by John-Kennedy Opara, who congratulated the honourees for their dedication to living with integrity.





Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), presided over the convention and encouraged Christians to uphold truth, integrity, and courage. He emphasized the need for Christians to stand strong in society, workplaces, and businesses, stressing that Nigeria requires leaders of honour and integrity.





Mr. Isaac Chukwudi, President of the Christian Men’s Fellowship, Abuja Diocese, explained that the event’s theme was chosen due to the current scarcity of integrity in the country. The event also honoured two other nonagenarians, Dr. Christopher Kolade and Owelle Gilbert Chikelu, for their exemplary service to the church, nation, and humanity.

