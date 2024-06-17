Nigeria’s Cycling Culture: Navigating the Road to Sustainable Transport



Abuja: In 2001, Nigeria’s then Minister of Transportation, Chief Ojo Maduekwe, became a vocal proponent of cycling, advocating for its adoption to alleviate the gridlock crippling the nation’s economy. Maduekwe not only promoted the idea but also led by example, cycling to work and pushing for the establishment of bicycle route networks in Abuja and Lagos. Despite his efforts, critics highlighted the unsafe conditions for cyclists, a reality underscored when Maduekwe was pushed into a ditch by a bus during one of his commutes. His advocacy nonetheless brought to light both the potential and the challenges of nurturing a cycling culture in Nigeria.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the push for a cycling culture was not limited to Nigeria. In 2015, Prof. Leszek Sibilski, a Polish-American sociologist, initiated a campaign for World Bicycle Day, emphasizing the bicycle’s role in development. This movement garnered support from the United Nations’ Sustainable Mobility for All, culminating in the UN General Assembly declaring June 3 as World Bicycle Day in 2018. The resolution recognized the bicycle as a sustainable, affordable, and environmentally friendly means of transportation, crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.





The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores the significant health benefits of moderate physical activity like cycling, particularly in promoting health equity. Safe infrastructure for cycling and walking provides a transport option for those who cannot afford private vehicles, reducing the risk of various health issues. The UN highlights cycling’s role in cleaner air, reduced congestion, and enhanced access to essential services, emphasizing its importance in economic growth, reducing inequalities, and combating climate change.





Dr. Mark Stoutenberg, in an article commemorating World Bicycle Day, traced the bicycle’s evolution from the 1817 ‘running machine’ by Karl von Drais to the modern ‘safety’ bicycle. The article highlighted how cycling cultures are thriving globally, with countries like the Netherlands, Japan, China, and Denmark showcasing world-class bicycle infrastructure and models. Copenhagen, for instance, was reported by the News Agency of Nigeria in 2022 as the world’s most bicycle-friendly city, with extensive cycle lanes supporting over 672,000 bikes.





In Nigeria, cycling enthusiasts argue for the establishment of bicycle infrastructure to foster a cycling culture. The Federal Ministry of Transport initiated a pilot project in 2017 to introduce cycling in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to reduce traffic congestion and improve public health. However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) emphasized the need for infrastructure adjustments and amendments to road safety regulations to ensure cyclists’ safety. Their study revealed that while bicycle lanes were part of road designs, they were often neglected or merged with pedestrian walkways during construction.





In 2023, the FCT Administration reaffirmed its commitment to promoting cycling as a transport means in Abuja. Experts assert that cycling not only supports environmental sustainability but also boosts physical and mental health, preventing chronic diseases. As Stoutenberg noted, bicycles offer affordable, reliable transport that enhances mobility and fosters social inclusion, particularly in underserved communities.





The consensus is clear: for Nigeria to fully embrace a cycling culture, there must be a concerted effort in creating awareness and providing the necessary infrastructure to support and sustain this initiative.

