Nigeria’s Growing Shift to Alternative Medicine: A Response to Healthcare Challenges



Abuja: Many Nigerians have increasingly turned to alternative medicine to meet their health needs, driven by factors like perceived effectiveness, cultural beliefs, affordability, and accessibility. For instance, Mrs. Anne Aliyu, a mother of four, explained that her family resorted to alternative medicine after her husband lost his job, as they could no longer afford hospital bills.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Aliyu shared that their neighbor, a medical personnel, treated them on loan when they could not pay for hospital services. Since 2014, they have relied on herbs and diets, such as moringa and mango leaves, which she believes have reduced the frequency of seasonal illnesses.

Similarly, Malam Aliyu Madaki, a civil servant, turned to alternative medicine after conventional treatments failed. He shared his experience of not finding relief in conventional hospitals in Abuja for over four years. Instead, medicinal products like Arabian black seed, olive oil, garlic, and ginger have helped him

regain strength.

The popularity of traditional and alternative therapies grows amid Nigeria’s broader healthcare financing challenges. The Abuja Declaration of 2001 urged African Union member states to allocate at least 15 percent of their national budgets to health, a target largely unmet by most countries. An AU report indicates that while some countries exceed this benchmark, many allocate significantly less, hindering progress towards universal health coverage.

A UN Trade and Development report highlights Africa’s dependency on imported medicines, with over 70 percent sourced externally. Despite rising pharmaceutical demand, Africa captures only about 5 percent of global greenfield foreign direct investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The potential for local production, however, offers cost benefits, as seen in Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Alternative medicine, often more affordable and culturally familiar, offers a holistic health approach. It aligns with traditional beliefs and encourages individuals t

o actively manage their well-being. Stakeholders see promise in Nigeria’s future with alternative medicine, supported by regulatory bodies like the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

At the 2023 African Traditional Medicine Day, then Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, noted Nigeria’s significant reliance on traditional medicine. Studies show a high usage rate, suggesting sustained demand amidst a rising global disease burden. Forms of alternative medicine in Nigeria include traditional and herbal medicine, acupuncture, and spiritual healing.

Experts highlight Nigeria’s large population as a market for alternative medicine. A National Institutes of Health review shows a global use of complementary medicine ranging from 5 to 74.8 percent. With the right policy framework, Nigeria could effectively expand alternative medicine use, despite concerns over safety and efficacy.

Dr. Chika

Ogu, a public health specialist, advocates for integrating traditional medicine into healthcare systems. He stresses the need for rigorous regulation and training to ensure safety. Meanwhile, Mrs. Fola Adediran, a pharmacist, raises concerns about oversight and consumer education.

Prof. Ahmed Sule of the University of Jos emphasizes the untapped potential of Nigeria’s medicinal plant resources. With increased funding for research and validation, Nigeria could commercialize safe remedies and reduce pharmaceutical imports.

Given rising healthcare costs and medical tourism trends, alternative medicine could offer a viable and affordable healthcare option for Nigerians, akin to practices in countries like China, India, and parts of Europe.