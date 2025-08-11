Nigeria’s Non-Oil Exports Surge to $3.225 Billion in Half-Year 2025



Abuja: Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced that the country’s non-oil exported products in the half-year of 2025 were valued at 3.225 billion dollars. Director-General of the council, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, disclosed this to newsmen while presenting a report on the first half of 2025 Non-Oil Export Performance, in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ayeni stated that the report aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of the council’s achievements, challenges, and prospects. She highlighted that non-oil products exported in the first half of 2025 showed a 19.59 percent increase compared to the 2.696 billion dollars recorded in the same period of 2024. The volume of exports also grew to 4.04 million metric tonnes from 3.83 million metric tonnes in 2024.

Ayeni recalled that in April, Nigeria’s non-oil products exported in the first quarter of 2025 reached a value of 1.791 billion dollars. This figure represented a 24.75 percent increase over the 1.436 billion dollars reported in the fir

st quarter of 2024, with the export volume rising to 2.416 million metric tonnes, a 24.3 percent increase from the previous year.

The director-general further reported that a total of 236 different products were exported in the first half of the year, marking a 16.83 percent increase compared to the 202 distinct products exported in 2024. The exported products included agricultural commodities, extractive industries, as well as manufactured and semi-processed products. Ayeni emphasized the diversification of non-oil exports from traditional agriculture to semi-manufactured products.

Based on data from Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs), cocoa beans emerged as the highest exported product, contributing 34.88 percent of the total export value compared to 23.18 percent in 2024. Urea/fertiliser followed with 17.65 percent, up from 13.78 percent in 2024.

Ayeni acknowledged the role of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in providing wider market access and tariff relief for Nigerian exporters. S

he also mentioned export intervention programs initiated by the council, including capacity-building on quality and standards, packaging and labelling, export documentation, and certifications.

The director-general noted that the council facilitated market access and linkage programmes, enhancing the visibility of Nigerian products in the global market. The growth in value-added exports improved earnings, with more exporters adopting value addition practices. Rising demand from emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Africa contributed to increased non-oil export volumes and diversity.

Ayeni reaffirmed the council’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and other stakeholders to sustain strong performance by enhancing the volume and value of Nigeria’s non-oil exports. These efforts align with President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the ministry’s policy drive.