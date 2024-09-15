Nigeria’s road to vaccine self-sufficiency: The challenges, prospects

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has long struggled with a critical healthcare challenge-dependence on imported vaccines. Huge population comes with the need to meet huge vaccine needs.

Among the vaccine-preventable diseases are polio, cholera, diphtheria, Human papillomavirus, influenza, yellow fever, tetanus, among others.

‘Nigeria’s vaccine imports are expected to surge. By 2028, the nation’s vaccine imports are forecasted to reach about $84 million, a significant rise from $66 million in 2023.

This increase represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7 per cent”, says ReportLinker which tracks statistics in various sectors.

In recent years there have been efforts to ramp up and reverse the dependence on imported vaccines.

This move is seen not just as an economic necessity, but as a strategic pillar for Nigeria’s healthcare independence. It is also a measure of preparedness for national health security.

Mr Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, express

ed skepticism about Nigeria’s capacity for local vaccine production.

Gates highlighted regulatory challenges and economic scale as major obstacles, suggesting that local entrepreneurs might find more immediate benefits in producing other health products.

‘Vaccines are probably not the first thing they would choose to do because of the regulatory complexity and the scale economics.

‘There are many other things in the health sector that should probably be higher on the list to ensure availability and cost are improved by local entrepreneurs,’ he said.

Gates’ comments sparked debate, as they seemed to counter the ongoing efforts by Nigerian and African leaders to establish a strong local vaccine manufacturing base.

However, the road to self-sufficiency is fraught with challenges-historical, infrastructural, and financial-that the nation must overcome to realise this goal.

Nigeria was once a leader in vaccine production in Africa. From the 1940s until the early 1990s, the Federal Vaccine Production Laborato

ry (FVPL) in Yaba, Lagos State, supplied a range of vaccines, including those for smallpox, yellow fever, and rabies.

However, by the mid-1990s, production ceased due to neglect and underfunding forcing the country to rely on imports to meet its vaccination needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed the vulnerabilities of this system with vaccine shortages and delays affecting millions.

Vaccine shortages, particularly in rural areas, have resulted in preventable deaths.

Mrs Mairo Saidu, a resident of the Waru community in the FCT, recounted how her daughter died from measles because there were no vaccines available in their local clinic.

‘If vaccines were made in the country, maybe my daughter would still be alive,’ Saidu said.

Attention has come from the right quarters to encourage local vaccine production though it has come short.

‘We realised during COVID-19 how critical it is to produce vaccines locally. Relying on other nations

in times of crisis is simply not sustainable,’ said Dr Ngozi Jack, a public health expert.

Recognising the urgency, Nigeria’s government, in partnership with the private sector, is working to resurrect local vaccine production.

In 2005, Biovaccines Nigeria Limited (BVNL) was formed as a joint venture between the Nigerian government and May and Baker Nigeria Plc.

It was tasked with reviving vaccine manufacturing in the country. However, in 2007 the incoming government headed by President Umaru Yar’ardua, dissolved the management board of the BVNL, of which it was a minority shareholder.

It was not until 2017 that BVNL was resuscitated with plans to produce key vaccines for routine immunisation of Nigeria’s teeming and increasing cohorts of newborns.

In spite of these efforts, Nigeria continues to import its vaccines, with local production facing numerous hurdles.

Lack of state-of-the-art technology impedes vaccine production. For instance, building a modern vaccine manufacturing facility costs between

100 to 500 million dollars, depending on capacity and technology.

‘The regulatory landscape is complex; there’s still a lot of capacity building required,’ said Dr Solomon Chollom, a virologist.

Chollom urged Nigeria’s regulatory body, NAFDAC, to harmonise the processes with global standards to streamline vaccine approval and quality control.

While policies exist to support local manufacturing, stakeholders report their inadequate implementation due to a lack of political will, poor government commitment and insufficient resources.

A survey by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) in 2022 indicated that over 70 per cent of local manufacturers struggled with securing funds.

Nigeria has a growing GDP but relies heavily on imports for vaccines and pharmaceuticals, while countries like Senegal and South Africa are producing some vaccines for local consumption.

The National

Development Plan (2021-2025), recognises manufacturing, including pharmaceuticals, as key to economic diversification.

Furthermore, the Economic Sustainability Plan created in 2020 aims to promote local manufacturing and reduce foreign dependence.

In partnership with international organisations Nigeria is also making strides to adopt modern vaccine production technologies.

The WHO mRNA Technology Transfer Hub has selected Nigeria as one of six African countries to benefit from cutting-edge mRNA technology, which is expected to boost local vaccine production capabilities.

Moreover, the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation (APTF) and Nigeria’s National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) have formed a strategic alliance to strengthen local pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing capacity.

The consequences of Nigeria’s dependence on imported vaccines are felt most acutely by ordinary citizens.

Stories like hers underscore the urgency of accelerating local production to av

oid such tragic outcomes.

While these efforts have been applauded, some experts remain skeptical. Dr Suleima Mainasara, a Public Health expert argued that the progress has been slow.

‘Regulatory hurdles, inadequate funding, and the high cost of setting up manufacturing facilities have been significant barriers, Mainasara said.

Similarly, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, a renowned virologist, underscored that investment, though crucial, was only part of the puzzle.

‘Local capacity-building, strengthening of regulatory frameworks, and sustained political will are equally important,’ he said.

Tomori cautions that while funding is critical, consistency and commitment from all stakeholders are even more crucial to achieving long-term success.

The path ahead is long, but with the right partnerships and political will, Nigeria’s dream of vaccine self-sufficiency could finally become a reality.

‘Most crucial for success, is the need for all the impl

ementers and operators of the national plan to produce vaccines locally to work together subsuming self-interest under national interest,’ he said.

The journey to vaccine self-sufficiency is not a sprint but a marathon. Experts agree that it would take sustained efforts over the next decade to build the infrastructure and human capacity required.

However, if successful, Nigeria could not only meet its own needs but also become a key supplier of vaccines to the rest of Africa, positioning itself as a regional health leader.

Nigeria’s Presidential Initiative on Unlocking Healthcare Value Chains (PVAC), is aimed at boosting private sector involvement in the vaccine and pharmaceutical industries.

By fostering local and international market demand, the PVAC initiative can help ensure the sustainability of vaccine manufacturing and attract critical investments.

Moreover, the initiative would enable Nigeria to access funds from the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) further enhancing its productio

n capabilities.

Vaccine experts say Nigeria’s government must prioritise investment in vaccine production, distribution, and delivery to ensure pandemic preparedness and universal health coverage.

Strengthening regulatory frameworks, health systems, and supply chain management will be critical in ensuring that the country meets its goal of vaccine self-sufficiency.

The road to self-sufficiency would require addressing key challenges such as financing, infrastructure and policy implementation.

However, with consistent political will and investment in the right areas, Nigeria can reduce its reliance on imported vaccines and become a leader in vaccine production for Africans.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria