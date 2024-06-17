Nigeria’s Taekwondo Medal Hopeful, Kalu Misses 2025 FISU Games



Abuja: Nigeria’s Taekwondo prospect, Kalu Chijioke (Jnr), has missed the opportunity to represent the country at the 2025 FISU World University Games in Germany.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the development followed registration failures linked to alleged poor planning and administrative lapses.





Kalu, a Statistics student at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), earned qualification after an outstanding performance at the National Trials held in April. The trials, which featured over 500 athletes from 40 Nigerian universities, were conducted at the NDLEA Academy Ground in Lamingo, Jos, to select Nigeria’s delegation to the Games.





The 2025 FISU World University Games, a global multi-sport competition, is currently holding across six cities in Germany from July 16 to 27. Kalu was widely regarded as a strong medal contender, having secured a bronze medal in the -80kg Taekwondo category at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun. However, his hopes were dashed due to FUTO’s alleged delay to complete his registration before the deadline.





Efforts to get comments from FUTO’s Director of Sports, Dr Nnennaya Anyanwu, were initially unsuccessful. She later told NAN that only the President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) was authorised to speak on matters relating to athlete preparations for the FISU Games. FUTO’s Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Chikwendu Orji, said he remained hopeful of the university’s eventual participation, albeit the missed registration window.





NUGA President, Prof. Bawa Muhammed, criticised universities for their lack of commitment to international sports development. He stated that such lapses undermined Nigeria’s visibility and denied athletes global exposure. He confirmed that FUTO failed to pay the required dues on time, which led to the closure of the registration portal.





The athlete’s father, CSP Kalu Chijioke (Snr), expressed disappointment over the handling of the process by FUTO. He recalled that the university had produced notable Olympians such as Chika Chukwumerije and Elizabeth Anyanacho. He said he would continue to pursue justice for his son and questioned the legacy the current Director of Sports intended to leave.





He warned that denying such opportunities, especially in the South-East, could further fuel youth restiveness and frustration.

