Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries Becomes North American Authorized Aftermarket Partner for Tatsuno

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso’s Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Nikkiso”) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tatsuno North America, Inc. (“Tatsuno”) to initiate cooperation as the Authorized Aftermarket Partner for their Hydrogen Dispensers in North America to establish a framework for cooperation.

Under the terms of the MOU, Nikkiso will provide spare parts, maintenance and repair services of Tatsuno’s Hydrogen Dispensers from Nikkiso’s network of North America facilities that are near the end user’s hydrogen refilling stations. In addition, Nikkiso will install and commission new dispensers, including the provision of engineering and pre-setup support for Tatsuno’s charging and fleet management systems.

Hydrogen dispensing is a new and developing market and an important component of the Hydrogen fueling station solution. These dispensers provide safe and fast fueling for both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles at 350 barg and 700 barg.

“The newly formed partnership with Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries and Tatsuno strengthens our Hydrogen presence and allows us to better serve the North American markets,” according to Teru Murakami, General Manager, Cryogenic Business Department, Nikkiso Co., Ltd. “We are looking forward to providing Tatsuno’s customers top quality service and support.”

Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries was chosen for this new, long-term partnership because of their relationships and hydrogen experience. They are also able to provide expanded services including complete Hydrogen fueling system solutions. This partnership will also provide new jobs for the local service facility economies.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

