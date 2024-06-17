NiMet Calls for Global Stakeholder Collaboration to Build Climate-Resilient Economies



Abuja: Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Monday sought stakeholders’ partnership to enhance climate-resilient economy globally. Its Director-General, Prof. Charles Anosike, made the call in Abuja at the commemoration of the 2025 World Meteorological Day themed ‘Closing the Early Warning Gaps Together’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Anosike emphasized the need for collaboration across sectors and borders to ensure universal access to critical weather and climate information. He urged stakeholders to strengthen early warning systems and build partnerships that enhance climate-resilient economic development. Addressing young students, he encouraged them to engage with weather and climate dynamics as their contributions will be vital in overcoming future challenges.





The NiMet Director-General highlighted the significance of World Meteorological Day, established on March 23, 1950, as an opportunity to reflect on meteorology’s role in fostering a climate-resilient society. Anosike emphasized the economic benefits of investing in early warning systems, which could save lives, protect livelihoods, and offer substantial returns on investment.





He noted NiMet’s ongoing efforts to enhance forecasting and dissemination capabilities to help communities and individuals prepare for and mitigate extreme weather events. Anosike reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to advancing early warning systems through science-based weather and climate services.





NiMet’s initiatives, such as the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), daily weather forecasts, and impact-based bulletins, have proven instrumental in disaster risk reduction. Anosike stressed the importance of modernizing hydrometeorological infrastructure to enhance early warning capabilities and reduce gaps.





He paid tribute to Prof. Godwin Obasi, an influential figure in meteorology, highlighting his contributions to disaster risk management through early warnings. Anosike also acknowledged the challenges posed by unprecedented weather extremes and emphasized the need for collaboration among national and international partners to address early warning gaps.





The WMO Secretary-General, Ms. Celeste Saulo, represented by Mr. Bernard Gomez, underscored the importance of investing in National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS). Saulo called for collaboration to save lives, strengthen economies, and secure the future, asserting that NMHS must remain the authority on warnings, while the private sector can drive innovation and dissemination.

