‘Nkabom’ Stakeholders’ Network calls for child protection, peaceful education to accelerate economic development

A Non-governmental organization, Nkabom’ Stakeholder’s Network (NSN), has called on African governments to adopt policies and frameworks to protect children across the country.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the Network said the current state of the African child across the various countries judging by the disparity in the standards of living and education, the environments in which they find themselves and challenges they are facing particularly in the aftermath of Covid-19, should leave every concerning stakeholder and policy maker very worried.

It said many African children were out of school and forced various circumstances to engage in economic activities within dangerous environments such as fishing, mining, child prostitution, and street hawking.

It said continuously paying lip-service on the welfare and development of the African child was, therefore, not only dangerous to the development of the children themselves but that of the nations and the currents leadership during

the period of old age.

The theme for this years Day of the African Child is ‘Education For All Children In Africa: The Time Is Now’, this was also in line with the AU’s theme: ‘Educate an African Fit For The 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa’.

However, the statement said as the Day of the African Child (DAC), celebrated yearly, it was incumbent on the youth and the adult population to ensure that election 2024 was used as a development platform and must focus on addressing the medium and long-term social, economic, environmental and political challenges facing the country.

‘Peace in the country, especially before, during and after 2024 elections must therefore be seen as means of promoting and protecting the needed conducive environment for the business community to thrive, this is essential if we want to increase the level of productivity, economic growth, standard of living and development in Ghana’, it

added.

The statement said child development was dependent on the nature and nurture they find themselves, however, the impact of Covid-19 had forced so many children and adults into depression and many countries into economic recession.

Therefore, we need to work together to generate the resources and levels of socio-economic development needed for the targeted achievements within the four years of the next government’s administration.

It called on stakeholders to undertake a national assessment on the status of the legislation and policy frameworks and their implementation to address harmful cultural practices against children.

It urged government to sensitize communities to engage children in all efforts implemented towards addressing harmful cultural practices.

The Network involves institutions, agencies and religious groups.

Source: Ghana News Agency