Nkusukum Traditional Council unveils 2024 annual Odambea Festival



The Nkusukum Traditional Council in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region has officially commenced the 2024 Odambea Festival at Yamoransa.

The launch of the annual festival was a momentous occasion, as it has been marred by prolonged chieftaincy disputes for decades.

On the theme: ‘Sustaining Unity, Peace and Development,’ the week-long festival will be celebrated by over 20 diverse communities within the Nkusukum territory.

The event also saw the establishment of a five-member committee tasked with overseeing the golden jubilee celebration of the festival next year.

To commemorate this milestone, the Council unveiled a distinctive logo for the festival, featuring the renowned eagle that guided the Nkusukum people from Techiman to their current settlement.

The eagle symbolises keen vision, immense strength, formidable with talons and beaks that instilled fear in those who encountered it.

Narrating the historical antecedent of the festival, Okogyeman Okese Esandoh IX, the Paramount Chief of N

kusukum Traditional Area, explained that the festival was historically commemorated in Saltpond because of enduring chieftaincy disputes.

It heralds the onset of crop harvesting, signifying the end of scarcity, and honouring the accomplishments of the forebears.

The term ‘Odambea’ shows the pivotal role of the ‘ridge’ (Nkusukum) in the people’s migration, likened to the elongated beam that secures the structure of roofing (Odan-Mbae).

The festival is characterised by ceremonial rites conducted by the chiefs, led by the paramount chief, in six communities; Biriwa, Akatakyiwa, Woraba, Duadze, Kuntu and Abenum.

A ceremonial procession of a cow through the main thoroughfares of the communities precedes the final rituals, culminating in a grand durbar.

Okogyeman Esandoh said: ‘Yamoransa serves as the epicentre of Nkusukum, hence this year’s Afahye is being celebrated here. It has been a considerable period since this festival was observed in this locality due to chieftaincy complexities.’

Emphasising the ess

ence of harmony and solidarity among the chiefs and people for accelerated progress, the Paramount Chief said: ‘Let us unite and support each other, for without such cohesion, one cannot effectively lead their people in any developmental endeavours beneficial to their communities.

