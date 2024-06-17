No Lives Lost in Fire Incident at Pilgrims’ Hotel – NAHCON



Makkah: The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that no lives were lost in a fire incident that occurred at a hotel accommodating 484 Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah on Saturday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the fire broke out at Imaratus Sanan Hotel at noon while the Nigerian pilgrims were engaged in their religious obligations in Mina. The Assistant Director of Information and Publications Division at NAHCON, Hajiya Fatima Usara, stated that despite the incident, all pilgrims were safe, and the fire was swiftly contained by Saudi authorities and hotel management, preventing it from spreading.





Usara further informed that the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, visited the location immediately to assess the situation and ensure the welfare of the affected pilgrims. Accompanied by Commissioner Policy Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak, and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Director Alidu Shutti, Saleh prioritized the relocation of the affected pilgrims to new accommodations.





Prof. Saleh expressed his condolences to the pilgrims and assured them of the commission’s support to mitigate the impact of the incident. He appreciated the rapid response of the Saudi emergency services and the cooperation of the hotel staff in managing the situation. Additionally, NAHCON pledged to collaborate with the affected tour operators to provide the necessary assistance for the pilgrims’ relocation and welfare.

