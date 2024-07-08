Nollywood Legend ‘Aki’, wife welcome baby boy

Ace Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, and his wife, Nneoma Nwaijah, have welcomed a baby boy into their family.

The actor shared the joyful news on his Instagram page during the weekend, posting a photo of himself and his wife, alongside an image of their new baby’s feet.

In the caption accompanying the post, Akin wrote :’My wonderful people, please rejoice with us. My wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory.’

Although, the comic actor did not disclose the arrival date of the baby, this is the couple’s second child since they tied the knot in 2011.

The happy news is coming after seven years, as the couple had their first child in 2017, following their marriage in 2011.

NAN reports that Chinedu Ihezie, famous for playing comical roles in movies, is best known as Aki for playing alongside Osita Iheme, known as ‘Paw Paw’, in the 2002 hit comedy film ‘Aki na Ukwa.’

He is acclaimed to have featured in over 150 films and has acted the role of a kid in most of

his films during his early career due to his stature and physical appearance.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria