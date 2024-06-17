NOSDRA and NAIC Forge Strategic Partnership for National Development



Abuja: The Director General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Chukwuemeka Woke, has called for stronger institutional ties with the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC). Woke, during a courtesy visit to NAIC Managing Director, Yasid Danfulani, emphasized that the initiative aims to deepen strategic collaboration for national growth and development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Woke stated that inter-agency collaboration is critical in achieving sustainable development goals and that a partnership between NOSDRA and NAIC would be mutually beneficial to the nation. He expressed his determination to build upon the existing relationship between the agencies to foster a productive working relationship for both present and future purposes.





Woke highlighted that the collaboration aligns with and supports the vision of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu. He also offered prayers for divine wisdom and strength for the new NAIC Managing Director, asking for guidance in his responsibilities and duties in serving Nigerians.





In response, Danfulani expressed gratitude to the NOSDRA Director General for the visit and welcomed the call for a renewed partnership. He reaffirmed NAIC’s readiness to collaborate with NOSDRA, emphasizing the potential for impactful joint interventions that would benefit both institutions.





Danfulani assured that staff welfare would be a priority under his leadership, pledging to improve the fortunes of the agricultural insurance corporation. He promised to create a conducive working environment for all stakeholders, including visiting teams from partner agencies such as NOSDRA.





The courtesy visit was attended by members of the NOSDRA management team, as well as Directors and senior staff of NAIC. It marked the beginning of what both agencies hope will be a productive and forward-looking partnership towards sustainable development and institutional effectiveness across sectors.

