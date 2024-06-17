NOSDRA Director-General Honored with Blueprint Public Service Excellence Award



Abuja: The Blueprint Newspapers has awarded the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Chukwuemeka Woke, with a Public Service Excellence award. This recognition highlights Woke’s leadership and commitment to public service since his appointment.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the award was presented during the newspaper’s 2025 Public Lecture, Impact Series, and Award Ceremony held on Tuesday in Abuja. President Bola Tinubu appointed Woke as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NOSDRA in May 2024.





The event, themed ‘Exploring the Potential of Livestock Exports,’ was attended by government officials, media, civil society, and private sector representatives. It aimed to celebrate individuals and institutions making contributions to national development.





Woke was recognized for his commitment to environmental protection, regulatory excellence, and leadership in oil spill detection and response. The award highlighted NOSDRA’s use of technology-driven solutions and strengthened enforcement of environmental compliance in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.





Dr. Olusola Oladipo, Director of Planning, Policy Analysis, and Research at NOSDRA, received the award on behalf of Woke. He praised Blueprint for the recognition and described the award as a testament to Woke’s leadership.





The event also included discussions on national resilience, institutional performance, and the media’s role in governance. Various personalities from public and private sectors were recognized for their contributions to sustainable development.





Members of NOSDRA’s management team attended the event in support of their Director-General. Blueprint’s management stated that the event seeks to inspire excellence, accountability, and leadership across all sectors of Nigerian society.

