NPP eyes three Krobo parliamentary seats



Somanya: Mr. Jeff Konadu, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the party would capture the three Krobo seats in parliament in the 2024 Parliamentary and presidential elections.

Addressing a gathering at Akrade in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, Mr Konadu said all 33 parliamentary seats in the region would become those of the NPP.

He said the Yilo Krobo parliamentary seat was one of the targeted seats, he was anticipating winning for the NPP as the regional chairman.

‘We haven’t won the Yilo Krobo seat before, and this time around, I will do everything possible to break that mindset that Yilo Krobo or Krobo is the stronghold of he NDC,’ he said.?

Mr. Konadu said Afram Plains North and South were also part of the seats that he expected to win for the NPP as the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Party.

‘All eight constituency seats, including Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Ayensuano, Afram Plains North, and among others, a

re my special targeted seats, and I will do everything possible to win them for the NPP.’?

He noted that as part of winning the seats for the NPP, he and Mr. Brian Acheampong, minister of agriculture, toured the Asuogyaman Constituency to re-energise party faithfuls and encourage them to go out there and spread the good works of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to break the Eight.

Source: Ghana News Agency