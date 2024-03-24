NPP inaugurates Western North Regional campaign team

Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has inaugurated the Western North Regional campaign and working committees for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. He charged the committee members to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure victory for the NPP in December. He said the rank and file of the party must be united and work towards achieving the party's aim of 'breaking the eight'. Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Wiawso Constituency, noted that the internal competition was over and asked members to bury their differences and remain focused on the party's ideologies to retain power. Mr Salam Mustapha, the NPP National Youth Organiser, asked party supporters to adopt good campaign strategies to persuade the electorate to vote massively for the NPP come December 7, 2024. Mr Benjamin Armah, the NPP Western North Regional Chairman, also the chairperson for the regional campaign team, called for unity among members and asked the team to take the upcoming limited voters registration exercise seriously and encourage the youth to register. The General Secretary was accompanied by Alhaji Masawudu Osman, Third National Vice Chairman among others. Source: Ghana News Agency