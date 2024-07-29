NPP revokes appointment of South Tongu Communication Officer



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revoked the appointment of Mr. Noble Kwao Kwao as the South Tongu Constituency Communications Officer with immediate effective.

According to a release, dated July 28, this year, and signed by Mr. Kpongor Selorm Kwabla, the South Tongu constituency Secretary and copied to the Regional Chairman, Regional Communications Officer, and the media, said the decision was made pursuant to Article 11-7 of the Party’s Constitution.

Mr. Hillary Kojo Abletor has been appointed as the new Constituency Communications Officer for South Tongu.

The leadership of the Party expressed gratitude to Mr. Noble Kwao Kwao for his services rendered during his tenure and congratulated Mr. Hillary Kojo Abletor on his new appointment.

The statement announcing the revocation did not provide any specific reasons or explanations for the decision.

Source: Ghana News Agency