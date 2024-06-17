NRC Debunks Viral Train Fire Video



Lagos: The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Sunday refuted a video circulating on social media, particularly on Facebook, which claimed that one of its coaches caught fire.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this clarification was made in a statement by Mr. Callistus Unyimadu, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC. He explained that the incident depicted in the video occurred over three years ago along the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor. Unyimadu emphasized that the video is outdated and does not reflect the current state of operations or the safety of any train services provided by the NRC.





Unyimadu urged the public to refrain from sharing misleading or outdated videos, as these actions only generate unnecessary panic and spread false information. He highlighted that the dissemination of such content erodes public trust and hinders national development, and stressed the need to firmly discourage such practices.





He reiterated that the NRC is committed to ensuring passenger safety and comfort, as well as making consistent improvements in its service delivery to Nigerians. Unyimadu also noted that the organization continually upgrades its operations to meet global safety standards and align with international best practices.





He expressed gratitude for the public’s support and encouraged individuals to verify information through official NRC channels before sharing it.

