NSSEC Begins 2025 Quality Assurance Monitoring in Nigerian Senior Secondary Schools



Kaduna: The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has inaugurated its 2025 Quality Assurance Monitoring and Evaluation exercise for senior secondary schools in Nigeria. Speaking at the inauguration at the Federal Government College (FGC), Malali Kaduna, the Executive Secretary (ES) of the commission, Dr. Iyela Ajayi, stated that the initiative aimed to assess and improve the quality of education in secondary schools nationwide.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ajayi emphasized that education is not merely a tool for individual advancement but the cornerstone of a prosperous and equitable society. He noted that President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the Nigerian people recognizes the critical role of education in achieving collective aspirations. Ajayi explained that the government’s prioritization of human capital development is essential for empowering citizens with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the 21st century.





Ajayi further elaborated that the commission, which is charged with the responsibility of shaping the future of the nation’s youth, understands the importance of quality education. He stated, “We are committed to ensuring that every senior secondary school in the country provides a conducive learning environment that fosters academic excellence, critical thinking, and the development of well-rounded individuals.”





The commission has developed the National Minimum Standards for Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria, serving as a benchmark for all senior secondary schools nationwide. This document was approved at the 68th National Council of Education and launched by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa. Copies were distributed to state delegates for implementation, expected to be completed within nine months before the enforcement process begins.





The exercise aims to achieve learning outcomes through monitoring and evaluation by identifying strengths and weaknesses and setting benchmarks for accountability and improvement. Ajayi remarked that the program promotes best practices, empowers educators with constructive feedback and support, and enhances their skills to improve teaching quality and learner outcomes.





Earlier, the Commissioner for Education in Kaduna State, Prof. Muhammad Bello, expressed delight that Kaduna was chosen as the sole state for the inauguration of the 2025 monitoring exercise. Bello, represented by Prof. Usman Zaria, noted that despite considerable investment in education, monitoring and evaluation of schools had been lacking. He assured the state government’s support for NSSEC’s initiatives and highlighted the state’s commitment to enhancing quality education and expanding access.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NSSEC toured facilities at FGC Malali and other selected schools within the state.

