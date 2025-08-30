Nsukka Diocese Mourns Passing of First Bishop Francis Okobo



Nsukka: Some residents of Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, have expressed mixed feelings over the death of Bishop Francis Okobo, Bishop Emeritus. Okobo, the first bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, died on Friday, Aug. 29, at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, at the age of 89.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, residents described him as a pillar in the diocese’s growth. Chief William Agbo, Chief Executive Officer of Wilson Group of Companies, said he received news of the bishop’s death with shock. Agbo mentioned that he was consoled by the fact that Okobo dedicated his entire life to the service of God, the Catholic Church, and humanity. He expressed hope in Okobo’s eternal rest, emphasizing the bishop’s tireless efforts to nurture Nsukka Diocese to its current stature.





Prof. Rose Onah, former Chairperson of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in Nsukka Diocese, shared her mixed emotions upon hearing the news. She expressed sadness for the loss yet joy for Okobo’s dedicated life of service. Onah noted the bishop’s significant contributions to the diocese’s spiritual and physical growth, including initiating the construction of St Therese’s Catholic Cathedral, which was later completed by the current bishop, Godfrey Onah.





Chief Alpho Nweze, from Lejja, Okobo’s hometown, echoed similar sentiments. He conveyed the community’s sense of loss coupled with gratitude for Okobo’s fulfilled life of selfless service. Nweze, a former Nsukka Local Government Chairman, praised the late bishop as a faithful ambassador of Christ and acknowledged his diligent work in ensuring the diocese’s rapid growth both physically and spiritually.

