NTI Committed to Achieving Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda- Director



Kaduna: Prof. Sadiya Sani-Daura, Director and Chief Executive of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, says it is fully committed to facilitating the achievement of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Sani-Daura disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna as part of the celebration of Tinubu’s two years in office.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, NTI will be diligently playing the critical role expected of it to fully realise the president’s all-important agenda. Sani-Daura emphasized, “We have a lot to do in achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda and we will never waiver in doing so. Instructively, we are now creating the direly needed conducive environment to achieve this noble agenda of Tinubu.”

Sani-Daura further extolled the Federal Government’s commitment to taking Nigeria’s education sector to the next level. She highlighted that the Federal Ministry of Education was critical to the myriad of successes the institute had achieved. “Hopefully, NTI will soo

n bounce back and fully restore its enviable lost past glory. We are digitising all our activities so as to be in tune with the current global trends and this is working just as it is bolstering our operations.”

The director commended the two Ministers of Education for their uncommon commitment and patriotism, describing them as the key motivators and benefactors of NTI. Sani-Daura disclosed that the premier institute was partnering with various local and international agencies like the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). She listed some of NTI’s global collaborators to include JICA and UNICEF, among numerous others.

The director also stated that the institute was robustly partnering with the various state governments in the country. “We will never relent in the diligent discharge of our mandate, and will continue to train and retrain teachers, with a view to continuously upgrading their capacities,” she said.