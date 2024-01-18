Obuasi MCE hands over 150 dual desks to GES

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, has handed over 150 metallic dual desks to the Municipal Education Directorate for onward distribution to public schools in the municipality. This brings to 500 the number of furniture presented to the Directorate since August, 2023, when the Assembly handed over 350 desks to the Ghana Education Service. The procurement of the desks, which was funded from the Assembly's share of the Common Fund, was in response to a request made by the Municipal Education Directorate to the Assembly. The furniture, the MCE was to help solve the furniture challenges facing public schools in the Municipality. He emphasised the Assembly's determination to support and promote quality education through the provision of educational materials, building of classrooms and provision of furniture to aid teaching and learning. Touting his achievements since becoming the MCE, Mr Adansi-Bonah said the establishment of the KNUST-Obuasi campus remained his biggest achievement. 'I decided to make it a personal project to make sure the KNUST-Obuasi campus project sees the light of day,'' he said. 'I'm glad to say that the official commissioning of the project was done during my era.' He cited the rehabilitation of old classroom blocks and construction of new ones, which was a deliberate policy by his administration. Mr George Alfred Koomson, the Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the MCE and the Assembly for going to their aid, indicating that the provision of furniture for the schools would go a long way to improve learning outcomes. He disclosed that seven schools, comprising three junior high schools and four primary schools would be benefiting. Source: Ghana News Agency