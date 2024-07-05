Offenders of sanitation laws will not be spared – Ga Mantse warns



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, says offe ders of sanitation laws would not be spared in the Greater Accra Region.

He, therefore, urged the residents to desist from dumping refuse and faecal matter into drains.

The King said this at the Homowo Cleanup Exercise after he, together with Nii Adotey Otintor II, Paramount Chief of Sempe, Naa Kwastoe Tawiah Sackey, Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Titus Glover, Gt Accra Regional Minister and others inspected the work done after the exercise.

The exercise, which took place at the Gbese, Abola, Akanmajen and Asere Traditional Areas, started from the Korle Bu junction through to Wesley Methodist Park, Palladium, Children’s Hospital and ended at the Ga Stool Palace.

It was organised by the King and the Ga Traditional Council, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Gt Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) and Zoomlion Company Ltd.

King Tackie commended participants for their unwavering support, commitment and tireless efforts put in the exercise, addi

ng that it was important to prioritise their health and avoid any disease outbreak.

‘This is a significant journey the Ga State has begun to consolidate cleanliness. We shall continue to do this exercise to attain complete cleanliness, a safe environment and promote a healthy lifestyle,’ he said.

The King said the efforts put into the cleanup exercise would not go in vain as he would support the authorities in all disciplinary measures to curb deviant behaviours.

Nii Adotey Otintor II, Paramount Chief of Sempe Traditional Area and Mankralo of The Ga State, pleaded with residents to continue devoting their time and efforts to make the exercise part of their activities.

‘Cleanliness and or ill health do not know NDC, NPP or CPP. We are all vulnerable when it comes to the outbreak of a disease. We need to eschew politics and divisiveness and move the Ga State forward,’ he said.

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister, called on the Assembly and Unit Committee Members together with the Asaf

oatsemei and Asafoanyemei to take up the task of organising the communities in cleaning their surroundings monthly.

‘I have asked the Assemblies to punish anybody who goes against the sanitation bye-laws..,’ he said.

