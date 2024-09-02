Ofi Ghana improves facilities at Azizanya D/A Primary



Olam food ingredients Ghana Limited (ofi), has as part of its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Initiatives, renovated school facilities, donated 1,000 exercise books and a Polytank to the Azizanya DA Primary School in the Azizanya community, Ada Foah.

Ofi is a Licensed Buying Company in Ghana’s Cocoa sector, a processor of cocoa ingredients and a leading exporter of cashews.

The support is to improve access to quality education in a good sanitary and hygienic environment.

The support according to ofi, is aligned with its purpose to be the change for good food and a healthy future.

Azizanya D/A Primary School was selected because of its need of sanitation facilities and its lack of means to install it.

Though Ada is not a cocoa or cashew-growing community, it is in close proximity to the company’s cocoa and cashew offices at Tema and within the same region where the company’s Head Office is situated, the company explained in a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Monday.

The school did not have a functional washroom for pupils and staff for many years.

‘As a result, the pupils relieved themselves at nearby bushes and beaches, posing serious health risks for residents,’ the release said.

‘Recognising this challenge, ofi Ghana undertook the project to provide the school with a fully functional washroom facility to enhance sanitation and reduce the spread of germs and illnesses, fostering a safer learning environment.’

Additionally, ofi Ghana also repainted the entire school building, giving it the much-needed facelift.

During the handing-over ceremony, Mr Eric Botwe, Country Head of ofi Ghana, emphasised that this aligned with the company’s purpose ‘Be the Change for Good Food and a Healthy Future’.

He said education was a fundamental right for every child, and they were proud to support the young minds of Azizanya in their journey toward a brighter future.

‘Through our efforts, we hope to help these children become responsible members of society.’

The Head Teacher of Az

izanya D/A Primary School, Mark Sowah, expressed gratitude to ofi Ghana, highlighting the impact of the new facilities on the school’s operations.

‘Our biggest challenge has been the lack of a functional toilet for pupils and teachers. This new washroom facility will significantly improve hygiene and sanitation, allowing students to focus on their studies,’ he said.

The community chief, Nene Narh Nartey Azago III, commended the company’s support, noting that the washroom would enhance the school and promote better sanitation practices.

‘This donation will help reduce indiscriminate defecation along our beaches and improve overall sanitation. We are grateful to ofi Ghana for supporting our development,’ the chief remarked.

Other dignitaries present included the District Chief Executive, Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee and two representatives from the Ghana Education Service (GES), who highlighted the importance of this project in reducing the incidence of loitering and motivating children to stay in school.

Th

is renovation builds on ofi Ghana’s support for developing community infrastructure and access to education.

Last year, the company donated GHC 300,000 to the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ Initiative to aid in the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

It also renovated the Mesidan Health Centre and funded all 10 educational funds within its operation areas, solidifying its role as a critical partner in Ghana’s growth.

Source: Ghana News Agency