Okwaraji Foundation Unveils Schools Football Tournament



Abuja: The Samuel Okwaraji Foundation has announced an annual U-16 football competition for secondary schools to honor the memory of the late Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Okwaraji. This initiative aims to preserve Okwaraji’s legacy and promote grassroots football development across Nigeria.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the foundation’s secretary, Chidozie Achonwa, shared details of the tournament during an interview. The foundation’s president, Patrick Okwaraji, who is the eldest brother of the late footballer, was instrumental in the event’s initiation. The tournament seeks to not only commemorate Okwaraji’s contribution to football but also reach out to families of former athletes who have been overlooked by stakeholders, including the government.





Achonwa highlighted that the tournament will be conducted in collaboration with key organizations such as the Nigeria Football Federation, the National Sports Commission, and the Senate and House Committees on Sports, as well as the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN). He acknowledged the NFF’s deliberation and approval of the idea, expressing gratitude for their support.





The competition offers a platform for young, talented players, especially those who have not had much exposure, to showcase their abilities. Achonwa emphasized the unifying power of football in Nigeria, mentioning how it can foster friendships and reduce crime by providing a positive focus, even for those with criminal tendencies.





The tournament structure will begin at the state level, with one school qualifying from each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This will progress to zonal eliminations, culminating in the finals, which are planned to be held in Lagos or Abuja. Achonwa noted that the event would promote national unity and provide young athletes with opportunities to market themselves, with national and club coaches present to scout emerging talent.





In addition to the football matches, a Samuel Okwaraji Memorial Lecture will be held to instill patriotism and the values of national service among participants. Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the event, Achonwa pointed out that funding remains a significant challenge, urging support from government, corporate entities, and the public to honor Okwaraji’s legacy adequately.





The competition, although delayed due to sponsorship issues, is deemed long overdue. The exact date for the tournament’s launch is yet to be finalized, pending discussions with the Sports Commission and other partners.

