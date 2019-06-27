On the Occasion of Djibouti National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer my warm congratulations and best wishes to the people and Government of Djibouti as you celebrate the 42nd anniversary of your independence.

The partnership our two countries share benefits our peoples and the broader region, underpinning peaceful development. Even as the Horn of Africa faces significant challenges, I appreciate the role Djibouti has played in supporting peace and prosperity. I congratulate you on this day and look forward to our continued collaboration.

Source: U.S. Department of State