One Nation Reggae Festival 2025 Launch Ignites Cultural Unity and Caribbean Connection



Freetown: The One Nation Reggae Festival 2025 was officially launched at the Bintumani Hotel, immersing attendees in reggae rhythms, Caribbean energy, and vibrant Sierra Leonean culture.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the annual festival, a platform for unity, creativity, and cultural renaissance, celebrates the deep ties between Sierra Leone, Africa, and the Caribbean. The launch drew government officials, development partners, private sector representatives, and international reggae stars-including Sizzla Kalonji, Queen Ifrica, Jah Thunder, Lucan I, and Danny Bless-alongside Sierra Leonean artists. Together, they showcased the power of music, heritage, and cultural exchange.

The event set the tone for six days of performances, workshops, storytelling, and cultural showcases across various locations in the Western Area, reinforcing Sierra Leone’s growing profile as a leading cultural and tourism destination in Africa. Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr delivered a warm welcome statement, praising th

e returning Jamaican artists and describing reggae as a vehicle for revolution, hope, and cultural expression. She encouraged the artists and visitors to enjoy Sierra Leone and return in the future, noting the festival’s significance in fostering reconnection, reflection, and shared cultural identity.

Renowned storyteller Charlie Haffner and the Freetown Players followed with a powerful theatrical presentation exploring the history of slavery and Sierra Leone’s heritage through music, drama, and narrative performance. Their act offered a poignant reflection on the country’s struggles and triumphs, creating an emotionally resonant experience for the audience.

Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Nabeela Tunis, thanked President Julius Maada Bio for his leadership in advancing tourism and cultural development. She celebrated the contributions of both international and local artists and announced that proceeds from the festival would support the establishment of a Cultural Village-an initiative designed t

o preserve heritage, promote creativity, and strengthen Sierra Leone’s creative economy. She highlighted the land allocated for this initiative as a testament to the government’s commitment to nurturing talent and building a lasting cultural legacy.

Minister Tunis noted that the festival was conceived in August to reconnect Sierra Leoneans with their Caribbean brothers and sisters and to build bridges through reggae-music that resonates universally. She honored national icons Shegbeh Pieh, Bai Bureh, and Madam Yoko, invoking their spirits during the Year of Ecotourism. She also shared that weekly reggae practice sessions had been held in preparation for the festival, symbolizing the collective journey of Sierra Leone, Africa, and the Caribbean as “one nation” working together. She expressed gratitude to the Sierra Leone Economic Diversification Project (SLEDP) and other partners for their essential support.

Chief Minister Dr. David Moinina Sengeh delivered the Keynote address on behalf of President Julius M

aada Bio, emphasizing that Sierra Leone’s cultural initiatives embody national unity, freedom, and sustainable development. He highlighted the National Development Plan’s focus on diversifying tourism, creating sustainable jobs, and strengthening cultural diplomacy.

Additional remarks came from the Honorary Consul of Sierra Leone to Jamaica, Prof. Rosalea Hamilton, and SLEDP representative Prince Giama, among other partners, who celebrated the festival’s role in enhancing cultural exchange, tourism growth, and youth empowerment.

Closing the ceremony, Permanent Secretary Judith C. Jones expressed deep gratitude to the President, the Chief Minister, artists, partners, and the public. She urged Sierra Leoneans to continue uplifting the spirit of reggae, unity, peace, resilience, and love. The launch concluded with a vibrant fashion showcase that complemented the reggae ambiance, setting the stage for six days of immersive cultural celebration.