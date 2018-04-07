April 7, 2018   Business News

OPPOSITION PARTY LEADS IN SIERRA LEONE PARLIAMENT

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, - Sierra Leone's main opposition All People's Congress (APC) Party, has won a majority of seats in Parliament, in the just concluded election, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) said, Friday.

It is the first time in the history of Sierra Leone politics, for an opposition to have outright majority in Parliament.

According to data from NEC, the APC has 68 seats, followed by the ruling Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) with 48 seats.

The National Grand Coalition (NGC) got four seats; the Coalition for Change (C4C) got eight seats, apart from three independent members of parliament.

According to some political analysts, it would be difficult for the SLPP to govern the country because, as a ruling party, they became the minority in Parliament.

Many are of the view that the president would be using the supreme executive authority, as provided for by the 1991 Constitution, to overrule parliament.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK

Related Post
Fossil Human Finger from Saudi Desert is 90,000 Years Old
A fossil finger bone dating back about 90,000 years that was unearthed in Saudi Arabia's
Tensions Mount as Sierra Leone Awaits Poll Results
Tensions are mounting in Sierra Leone as people anxiously await the official results of Saturday's
Vienna Spurns Far-Right Politics to Offer Young Migrants an Education
Like most teenagers, Ranim has yet to decide on a career. But the 17-year-old is