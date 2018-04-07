OPPOSITION PARTY LEADS IN SIERRA LEONE PARLIAMENT

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, - Sierra Leone's main opposition All People's Congress (APC) Party, has won a majority of seats in Parliament, in the just concluded election, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) said, Friday.

It is the first time in the history of Sierra Leone politics, for an opposition to have outright majority in Parliament.

According to data from NEC, the APC has 68 seats, followed by the ruling Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) with 48 seats.

The National Grand Coalition (NGC) got four seats; the Coalition for Change (C4C) got eight seats, apart from three independent members of parliament.

According to some political analysts, it would be difficult for the SLPP to govern the country because, as a ruling party, they became the minority in Parliament.

Many are of the view that the president would be using the supreme executive authority, as provided for by the 1991 Constitution, to overrule parliament.

