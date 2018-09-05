Oriental Yuhong Attends 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — The 2018 FOCAC Summit held on Sep 3rd and 4th, invited Oriental Yuhong to attend the summit. Representatives of the company attended the session between Chinese private enterprises and the delegation from Mauritius. Mr. Liu Bin, President of Oriental Yuhong Waterproofing Group, shared the experience of Oriental Yuhong’s waterproof project services in the African market, and revealed future service plans in Africa.

Africa is a key market of Oriental Yuhong. The company has successfully undertaken major projects, such as Mombasa-Nairobi Railway, Tanzania Kiggobni Sea-crossing Bridge and Angola Fevereiro International Airport. Africa has become one of the important markets for Oriental Yuhong as it continues to expand. Oriental Yuhong is looking forward to providing high quality products and internationally recognized services for more buildings in Mauritius.

Mr. Liu said that “over the past 20 years, Oriental Yuhong has adhered to the international high standards and self-discipline. The high-quality waterproof system service has been successfully used in the construction of Beijing’s new Airport, National Stadium and High-speed railways. Oriental Yuhong has become one of the world’s leading waterproof system service providers.”

Oriental Yuhong has been exploring and expanding in international markets for 13 years. The company has applied waterproofing system solutions to major industrial and civil infrastructure and commercial buildings. The company’s high-quality products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions including Africa, Germany, the United States and Brazil.

For more information about Oriental Yuhong, visit http://en.yuhong.com.cn/