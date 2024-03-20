Oti Regional House of Chiefs operating in a rented house – Krachi wura

The President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, says the Regional House of Chiefs currently operates from a rented four-room apartment at Dambai. Krachi-Wura said the structure was inadequate to meet the demands of the workload for the Regional House of Chiefs. Speaking during the engagement with former President, John Dramani Mahama during his 'Building the Ghana we want Tour,' in the Oti Region, the chiefs said the conference Hall, where meetings are held, is not conducive to carry-out its mandate. The chiefs said the house depended on the Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) conference Hall to undertake its constitutional statutory duties, which affected the discharge of duties, especially when ORCC also required to use same facility. On behalf of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Besemuna appealed to former President, should he be elected again in the December 7, 2024, to allocate Funds for the establishment of the Regional House of Chiefs administration office and som e additional seed-capital for the running of their daily obligations. Mr Mahama, in response, thanked the chiefs and assured them of an NDC government will accede to their demands. He said as a Region, there must be enough infrastructure to accommodate all offices to carry-out its mandates, adding 'There must also be Police headquarters and the present of military for proper security and safety.' Mr Mahama said the region had a brighter future and promised the next NDC government would properly spread structures for the region to meet standards. Source: Ghana News Agency