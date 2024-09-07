Oti Regional Minister pledges to foster stability, improve infrastructure



Deputy Superintendent of Prison (Rtd), Daniel Machator, the Oti Regional Minister, has promised to foster peace and stability as well as improve infrastructure in the region.

DSP (Rtd) Machator, speaking to chiefs and people during his familiarisation visit to the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the region, raised concerns over the rising insecurity that had plagued the area impacting lives and livelihood of the residents.

He said insecurity had not only disrupted daily life but also hampered economic development and social cohesion.

DSP (Rtd) Machator urged citizens to engage in dialogue and resolve differences amicably.

He also emphasised that a peaceful community was essential for sustainable growth and prosperity.

He also outlined various government projects in the region which would boost the economic activities of the residents and improve the lives of the people in the region.

The various traditional leaders he visited in the region also commended the minister for his dedication and

efforts in improving infrastructure and services in the region through peace.

They also pledged their commitment to support the Minister’s initiatives which would significantly enhance the quality of life for residents fostering economic growth and connectivity.

Source: Ghana News Agency