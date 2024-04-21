Otumfuo advocates more resources for NCCE to deliver on mandate



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for the commitment of more resources to the operations of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to enable it deliver on its mandate.

He said the Commission, which is a creation of the the 1992 Constitution, played a critical role in shaping the behaviour of Ghanaians towards nationalism and needed adequate funding to reach out to the masses.

He made the observation when a team of officials from the NCCE paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace ahead of the launch of this year’s Constitution Week in Kumasi.

The delegation led by the Chairman of the Commission, Madam Kathleen Addy, was at the Palace to seek the blessings of the Occupant of the Golden Stool before going ahead with the launch.

‘Together We Can Build Ghana So Let’s Get Involved,’ is the theme chosen for this year’s celebration.

The King said he was aware of the limited resources available to the Commission and charged the leadership to consider seeking support from corpora

te Ghana to augment whatever they received from the government.

He spoke about how civic education used to be part of the curriculum in basic schools which taught children their civic responsibilities, and urged the commission to engage the Ghana Education Service to restore civic education in the curriculum.

Teaching the kids their civic responsibilities at that level, he noted, would reflect in the behaviour of the society to make the work of the NCCE much easier.

‘It is unfortunate that people in recent years are exhibiting behaviours that are inimical to society thinking they are within their rights forgetting that the general good of the population could not be compromised for their sake,’ the Asantehene bemoaned.

He underscored the importance of making the Constitution available to Ghanaians, saying that most citizens were not even aware of the contents of that important document.

He said much as the Commission did not have enough funds to print copies for the masses, they should find means to make

them available to at least teachers so they could empower students to be responsible citizens.

Madam Addy used the occasion to applaud the King for 25 years of visionary leadership which had impacted thousands of lives even beyond Asanteman.

She said the Commission was proud of the King for his sterling leadership and wished him well as he marked his 25th anniversary on the throne.

Source: Ghana News Agency