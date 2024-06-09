Otumfuo Osei Tutu II makes historic visit to Ga State; commits GHS500,000 to education fund

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has committed GHS500,000 to an educational endowment fund in the Ga State to cater for needs of children in the region.

He made the pledge at a durbar held in his honour at the Ga Mantse Palace on Sunday when he paid historic royal visit to King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, King of the Ga State.

The visit followed a similar courtesy paid by the Ga Mantse to the Manhyia Palace when the Asantehene marked his 25th anniversary on the throne.

The Asantes and the Gas have decades long relationship.

Otumfour Osei Tutu’s visit marks 78 years since Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh II paid a visit to the Ga State on July 25, 1946.

The Asantehene, speaking through his linguist, urged traditional rulers in the Ga State to rally behind the overlord of the Ga community to ensure development.

He said chieftaincy was no longer about war and conquering territories, but a push for progress and development of the nation.

The visit, he noted, was to deepen the ‘love and friendship’ his predecessors h

ad maintained with the Ga people throughout the years and to explore other areas of collaboration for national development.

The Asantehene expressed gratitude for the massive show of love and solidarity extended to him by Tackie Teiko Tsuru II during his Silver Jubilee celebrations, and prayed for long reign of the Ga Mantse.

He said he looked forward to building stronger ties between the Ga State and the Asante Kingdom, and would continue to offer the needed support to King Teiko Tsuru II anytime he was called upon.

Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister, said the Ga State was proud to host the Ashanti King, and would tap into his rich expertise.

He described the Asantehene’s reign as ‘an epitome of peace and symbol of quality leadership’, saying the Ashanti King had made chieftaincy ‘beautiful’.

King Tackie Teilko Tsuru II thanked the Asantehene for the financial support and promised to deepen the relationship.

‘We must promote the interest of the Ga State…We are one peopl

e. We can get there if we remain united,’ King Tackie Teilko Tsuru stated, and asked political parties to ensure the December polls was peaceful.

Events at the forecourt of the Ga Mantse was a blend of Ga and Asante culture, witnessed by dignitaries from diverse backgrounds, amidst the display of rich tradition and the firing of musketry.

Dignitaries present were Mr Henry Quartey, Minister of Interior; Mr Adjiri Blankson, a former Mayor of Accra; Nii Kwatei Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister, and Ms Elizabeth Sackey, Accra Mayor.

Others were Francis Asenso-Boakye, Mister of Roads and Highways; Sheik Armiyaw Shaibu, Representative of the National Chief Imam; Dr Lawrence Tetteh, President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach; Ms Darkoa Newman, MP Okaikwei South; Mr. Mike Oquaye Jnr, CEO Ghana Free Zones Authority; Mrs Jean Mensah, Electoral Commission Chair, and Members of the Clergy and the Diplomatic Corps.

Source: Ghana News Agency