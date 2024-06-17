Oyetola Seeks Support from Island Nations for IMO Council Bid



Abuja: Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has held meetings with leaders from several island nations to solicit support for Nigeria’s bid for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council later this year.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Media Adviser to the minister, Mr. Bolaji Akinola, stated that the minister met separately with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Mr. James Marape; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Joyelle Clarke; and the Minister of Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment of Tuvalu, Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia. These meetings emphasized Nigeria’s goal of building alliances with countries that, though geographically distant, share common vulnerabilities and aspirations within the global maritime community.





Oyetola explained that Nigeria’s quest for a seat on the IMO Council was not driven by ambition alone but aimed at ensuring greater representation for African nations, developing countries, and vulnerable coastal and island states in global maritime decision-making. He assured that Nigeria would be a reliable ally advocating for stronger global commitments to maritime decarbonisation.





The minister highlighted that the country’s dedication to these principles was underscored by the establishment of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in 2023 by President Bola Tinubu. Oyetola explained Nigeria’s renewed commitment to sustainable ocean governance, blue economic growth, and building resilience against climate change.





He described how Nigeria was reimagining its relationship with the sea through initiatives ranging from port modernisation and enhanced maritime security to ocean sustainability and the development of coastal communities. Oyetola said that Nigeria was not merely seeking support in isolation but extending an offer of partnership.





He mentioned a vision for an IMO Council that actively protects the interests of the most vulnerable nations, noting that Nigeria would use its voice, vote, and regional influence to advocate priorities of developing nations. He further stated that Nigeria is prepared to push for a more equitable maritime regulatory framework that acknowledges disparities in national capacities, supports accessible climate-smart shipping technologies, and fosters practical cooperation in the development of sustainable blue economies between island nations and African coastal states like Nigeria.





Oyetola explained the nation’s readiness to serve as a credible voice for developing nations within the international maritime system, forging alliances based on shared challenges and mutual interests. He stated that as the IMO Council elections approach, Nigeria was positioning itself as a Category C candidate committed to inclusivity, equity, and climate-resilient maritime development in an increasingly interconnected and environmentally vulnerable world.

