Oyo State Tertiary Institutions and Judiciary Await New Minimum Wage Implementation – NLC



Ibadan: The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Oyo State has disclosed that state-owned tertiary institutions, the judiciary, and some ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) are yet to benefit from the newly approved minimum wage.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Chairman of the Oyo State Council, Mr. Kayode Martins, highlighted this issue during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration in Ibadan. The theme of the event was ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardships.’ Martins acknowledged that Governor Seyi Makinde had approved a minimum wage of N80,000, which some workers have started receiving.





However, Martins pointed out that the approval necessitates an increase in subventions for certain MDAs, state-owned tertiary institutions, and the judiciary to enable them to pay the new wage. He emphasized that some MDAs, the judiciary, and state tertiary institutions are struggling to manage the salary increment resulting from the N80,000 minimum wage approval. Retirees have also not been able to enjoy this wage increase. He urged the state government and relevant authorities to address this issue promptly.





Martins expressed gratitude to the Oyo State government for setting the N80,000 minimum wage, which surpasses the amount approved by the Federal Government. He, however, noted that due to government policies causing hardship, the new minimum wage is insufficient for workers.





The Chairman mentioned that the focus of the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration was to draw attention to the hardships faced by workers and citizens. In addition, Oyo State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Bosun Olabiyi-Agoro, reiterated the commitment of organized unions to advocate for the rights of workers and citizens. He urged the government to prioritize education, welfare, and citizen protection while committing to collaboration rather than opposition to favorable policies.





Dr. Olusegun Abatan, Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Oyo State, commended Governor Makinde for approving a pension review, noting that it positions Oyo State pensioners among the highest paid in Nigeria. Governor Makinde, represented by Deputy Governor Adebayo Lawal, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to worker welfare, highlighting achievements like timely salary payments and promotions. He pledged to eliminate promotion backlogs and ensure workers receive their entitlements.





The celebration included a march past by various organizations and the presentation of gifts to outstanding workers.

