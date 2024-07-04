‘PAIX Data Centres’ expands capacity to boost Ghana’s digital economy

PAIX Data Centres, a leading provider of Data Center Solutions, has launched the expansion of its facility in Accra to 1.2 MW intended to boost the digital economy of Ghana.

The expansion was to help meet the demand for digital infrastructure as data consumption rapidly outstrips supply in Ghana and Africa at large.

Mr Bright Tawiah, Managing Director, PAIX Data Centres, Ghana, said, the data centre would help Internet Service Providers (ISPs), cloud providers, and enterprises take full advantage of robust digital infrastructure and improved connectivity, to create online businesses such as e-commerce that would thrive in the digital era.

He said the expansion was crucial and pivotal as the demand for reliable and scalable data centers in Africa is expected to exceed supply by 300 per cent over the next two years.

He said the current installed capacity of 250 MW would need to be significantly increased to 1,200 MW by 2030 to meet the rapidly increasing demand for data, with consumption expected to rise by

40 per cent each year until 2025, according to industry estimates.

Mr Tawiah said the upgraded facility boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and robust security measures would ensure optimal performance and reliability for mission-critical applications and services.

He said the data center also featured advanced cooling and waste management systems, and the increased integration of renewable energy as a power source, to improve environmental impact.

‘This expansion reaffirms our dedication to providing best-in-class data center solutions to our customers in Accra and beyond. As one of Africa’s digital economy hotspots, Accra plays a vital role in driving innovation and growth across various industries, ‘ he added.

He said they were proud to be at the forefront of the transformation, enabling businesses to thrive in today’s increasingly connected world’, he added.

The Managing Director, said the strategic location in Accra offered low latency connectivity to all major regional and international network

routes and subsea cables, further enhancing the overall efficiency and performance of its services.

Mr Raza Hasnani, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure Investments of Africa50 and Board Member of PAIX said, data centers were essential to support the creation of businesses that can thrive in the digital era, leading to increased employment opportunities and economic transformation.

He said this significant enhancement not only supports their mission to deliver reliable and high-speed internet services but also reinforces our commitment to fostering digital growth in Ghana.

‘The increased capacity and advanced infrastructure provided by PAIX would enable us to better serve our customers, drive innovation, and contribute to the overall digital transformation of the region,’ he added.

He said Africa50 was committed to supporting PAIX for such significant growth, saying, an amount of $30 million capital was paid to PAIX to support the company’s expansion into a new markets and to upgrade its current fac

ilities.

PAIX Data Centres acquired its first facility in Accra, 2018, and constructed its second data center in Kenya in 2020. However, other centres were being built across other countries.

The company’s mission is to drive digital transformation and foster innovation across Africa, providing world-class data centre solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a digital age.

Source: Ghana News Agency