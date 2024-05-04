Papaase residents kick against alleged plans to mine on River Kantango

The chiefs and people of Papaase and surrounding farming communities in the Bia West District of the Western North Region have kicked against alleged plans by some individuals to undertake illegal mining activities, popularly known as ‘galamsey’ on the River Kantango.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Djangmah John Agboka, Sub-Chief Farmer at New Papaase, explained they had been reliably informed about the intentions of some persons to mine on their farmlands.

He, however, said all the chiefs and people in those areas had resolved to resist any attempt to undertake galamsey activities, which he added would destroy their cocoa farms, which had been their only source of livelihood.

He said: ‘We know that galamsey will bring harmful effects to our health, and also pollute the only stream in the area, Kantango, which serves as the only source of water to residents, so we will not allow such activity to happen here.’

Mr Agboka appealed to the Government through the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to inte

rvene for them to ensure galamsey did not happen in the area.

Mr Louis Afful, Assembly Member for Elloukrom Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated that Bia West was the only District in the region without galamsey, and that allowing it in the area would expose them to the health risk associated with the activity.

‘We are calling on traditional authorities behind the illegal mining activities to desist from such illegality in order not to incur the wrath of the community members,’ he added.

Some of the residents also told the GNA that they would do everything in their power not to allow galamsey activities in the area since it would destroy their cocoa farms.

Source: Ghana News Agency