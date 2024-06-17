Paramilitary Recruitment Board Pauses Online Application Process



Abuja: The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) has announced a suspension of the online recruitment process for applicants seeking positions in various paramilitary agencies, pushing the application start date to July 21.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Secretary to the Board, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, stated that the temporary halt aims to enhance the efficiency of the recruitment portal, https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng. This move is intended to ensure the portal can handle the high volume of applications efficiently and maintain a recruitment process that is smooth, transparent, and fair.

Jubril expressed gratitude for the eagerness and interest shown by young Nigerians in serving their country through these critical agencies. The online recruitment process was initially scheduled to begin on July 2 but was later postponed to July 14 before the latest change.

The recruitment process affects several paramilitary agencies, including the Nigeria Sec

urity and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Federal Fire Service.